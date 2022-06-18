KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) — A coalition working to connect a dozen local, state and private parks along South Carolina’s Black River has released a plan.

Now all they need is $45 million to complete the 70-mile-long project.

The Open Space Institute says the Black River Water Trail and Park Network would start in Kingstree in Williamsburg County and wind along the dark, slow-moving river to where it meets the Pee Dee River just north of Georgetown.

They say it would promote tourism, history and business, and that keeping the area undeveloped could mitigate catastrophic flooding expected to become more frequent as the Earth warms.