Surveillance video shows suspicious man peaking through window of Murrells Inlet home

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County hope you can help them identify a suspicious person.

Deputies shared home surveillance video which shows a man trespassing in a backyard near the area of Brook Drive and Murrells Inlet Road.

In the video, you can see the unknown man moving through the yard before walking up to the home’s porch area and peak through the windows.

Deputies say if you know this man or have any information, you are asked to call Senior Investigator Hank Carrison at (843) 436-6058.

