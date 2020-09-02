Suspect abandons vehicle near Murrells Inlet after chase

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect abandoned his vehicle near Murrells Inlet after a chase, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

GCSO said the suspect was being pursued by Horry County police and entered into Georgetown County. The suspect abandoned his vehicle near Wesley Road and ran into the woods, deputies said.

Horry County police said they tried to perform a traffic stop after seeing the suspect driving recklessly.

The man was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. He is not considered a safety threat but residents are urged to lock doors and vehicles and turn on exterior lights.

Law enforcement will remain in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.