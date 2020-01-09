Suspect stole large quantities of food from multiple restaurants in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Authorities are looking for a suspect who stole large quantities of food items from multiple restaurants in Murrells Inlet.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a person in a couple photos they released.

The photos show a person suspected in a string of restaurant burglaries in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Large quantities of food items were stolen from restaurants along U.S. Business 17, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with knowledge of these crimes should call (843) 546-5102. Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text-enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message.