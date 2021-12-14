Teacher injured while trying to break up student fight at Georgetown high school

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD)

on Tuesday announced that a teacher was injured and two students were arrested following a fight at Georgetown High School.

According to GPD, two girls — ages 15 and 16 — got in a fight. A teacher tried to separate them and fell, then one of the girls fell on top of the teacher.

The teacher was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Both students were arrested on charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

Law enforcement and the school district are investigating.