GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A home and vehicle were struck by gunfire Monday afternoon in Georgetown, police say.

Officers with the Georgetown Police Department were initially dispatched to an address on Winyah Street just before 1:00 p.m. for reports of shots being fired.

Investigators learned a 17-year-old male, who had left the scene on foot, was grazed by a bullet and his vehicle was struck twice by gunfire.

“Officers did not interview the victim in the vehicle as he fled the scene prior to officer arrival. The vehicle the victim was operating was later located on Congaree Road in the county,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

The victim has not been located.

Meanwhile, officers say a bullet also struck a home on Winyah Street. No injuries were reported.

Georgetown officers canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses and collected evidence throughout the afternoon. They ask anyone who may have information to contact the department by calling 843-545-4300.