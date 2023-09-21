GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD)- Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and injured a teenager in Georgetown Wednesday night.

According to the Georgetown Police Department (GPD), officers responded to the 2500 block of Highmarket Street around 11:15 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

A 17-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Police are now searching for a 17-year-old suspect who was identified during the initial investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 843-545-4300 or the GPD tip line at 843-545-4400.

The investigation is ongoing.