GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An outage is impacting 9-1-1 and other services in Georgetown County on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the county 9-1-1 emergency telephone service and other business lines to Central Dispatch are out of service.

They say it is due to a widespread telephone outage affecting multiple counties.

Those experiencing an emergency can call 843-546-2102 until further notice.