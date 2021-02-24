Temperatures above normal again tomorrow

The nice weather will continue for one more day before changes for the end of the week. Skies will be clear tonight, and we will start the day with sunshine tomorrow. A weak cold front will move into the area tomorrow, bringing a few clouds and some slightly cooler weather, but temperatures will still be above normal. Cooler weather will continue to move in tomorrow night as clouds build in. It will be cloudy and cool Friday as a storm system moves in. Light rain will move in late in the day, then move away Friday night. Sunshine returns for the weekend, and that will boost temperatures back into the 70s. There will be a slight chance for showers over the weekend. A cold front will move through on Monday with some rain. Cooler weather will move in Monday night and Tuesday.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 46 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and mild. Highs 70 inland, 66 beaches.

Friday, cloudy and cooler with afternoon rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.