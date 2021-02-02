Temperatures falling below freezing tonight

Clouds will clear tonight, but it will stay cool. It will stay breezy tonight as temperatures dip below freezing.

High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine tomorrow and Thursday, but it will stay cool with highs in the 50s. Temperatures will fall below freezing again Wednesday night.

It will not be as cold Thursday night as clouds move in and winds turn around to the south ahead of the next storm system.

It will be warmer Friday with highs in the 60s, but it will be mostly cloudy with showers. It will cool back down for the weekend. Rain chances will dip Saturday, then increase Sunday as a storm system moves by offshore. Sunshine will return next week, but it will stay cool with highs in the 50s Monday.

Tonight, clearing, breezy and cold. Lows 26 inland, 30 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the low 50s.

Thursday, mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.