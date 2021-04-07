Temperatures staying above normal

The warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure centered offshore will hold on for one more day, bringing sunshine mixed with a few clouds on Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the 80s away from the coast. The sea breeze should be a bit stronger tomorrow, keeping temperatures in the 70s along the Grand Strand. A weakening cold front will approach the Carolinas on Friday. This will increase our humidity and bring a chance for a thunderstorm. The front will stall to our west and dissipate through the weekend. It will stay warm this weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s. There will be a chance for a thunderstorm each day. High pressure will move back in to start next week, bringing sunny, warm weather.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 55 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 84 inland, 78 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warm with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 82 inland, 76 beaches.