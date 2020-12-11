Temps rising for the region

Following up a terrific Thursday, partly cloudy skies settle in overnight, as temperatures only take a slight tumble into the mid 40s. Friday’s forecast comes along with a nice mix of sunshine and clouds, as high temps approach levels near 70. This trend of warmth is on pace to last through the weekend, but be aware of an isolated shower chance on Sunday.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows ranging in the mid 40s.

TOMORROW: Mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 60s, nearing 70.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High temps again approaching 70.