GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Blood Connection is hosting blood drives with Tidelands Health at multiple locations in Georgetown County.

The blood drives will be set up in Murrells Inlet, Georgetown, and Pawleys Island.

“Donating blood truly is giving the gift of life,” said Ashley Capps, vice president of nursing and operations at Tidelands Health. “Our community has been so generous through the years taking the time to participate in these blood drives. We rely on the community’s generosity and desire to help others to help make sure we have adequate blood supplies to serve our patients.”

Blood drives will happen at the following locations on the days and times listed:

Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, 606 Black River Road June 3: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (appointments for this date can be scheduled at redcrossblood.org) June 13: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (appointments can be scheduled at thebloodconnection.org)

Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital (outside), 4070 Highway 17 – June 13: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (appointments can be made at thebloodconnection.org)

– June 13: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (appointments can be made at thebloodconnection.org) Tidelands HealthPoint Center for Health and Fitness, 12965 Ocean Highway – June 27: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (appointments can be made at thebloodconnection.org)

Donors must be 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID or blood donor ID is required. Individuals who feel ill or are on antibiotics for an active infection should donate at another time.

Scheduled appointments will take priority, however, walk-ins are welcome.