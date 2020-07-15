The heat continues to end the week

The hot, humid weather will continue for the rest of the week and through the weekend. High pressure will continue to control our weather, bringing plenty of sunshine, above normal temperatures, and little rain. Skies tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and it will be warm and muggy. Mostly sunny skies tomorrow and Friday with high temperatures back in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be close to 100. High pressure will start to weaken over the weekend, and we will see a slight chance for a thunderstorm Saturday, then a few scattered late day storms Sunday. It will remain hot and humid for the weekend. Rain chances will increase a bit for next week, but it will continue to be scattered late day storms. High temperatures will be close to normal in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.