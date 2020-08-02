The worst from Isaias will be Monday night

Tropical Storm Isaias will cross our part of the Carolinas Monday night with rain, wind and a threat for tornados. Tonight will be another warm and muggy night with most areas staying dry. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy as Isaias moves toward the Carolinas. It will be breezy with rain moving in late in the day. The storm will hit tomorrow night, with the worst conditions between 10pm and 4am. Tropical storm force winds, and 2-6 inches of rain are expected. There will be a risk for tornados overnight, and a 2-4 foot storm surge is possible along the coast. This storm will quickly move away Tuesday morning, and the wind and rain will come to an end. Typical summertime weather will be back for the rest of the week with partly sunny skies, high temperatures in the 80s and low 90s and scattered thunderstorms each afternoon.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and breezy with rain late in the day. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday, wind and rain diminishing early in the morning, then partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.