GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Georgetown County resulted in the seizure of several firearms.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was stopped shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday in the county’s Greentown community.

Authorities said the stop resulted in deputies seizing two handguns.

Shamal Gamble, 24, was arrested and charged with unlawful carry of a pistol.

Jakee Green, 24, was arrested and charged with having an open alcohol container.

Kaylee Green, 23, was arrested and charged with driving under suspension.