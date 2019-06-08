Three charged in Murrells Inlet Robbery

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies have charged three people in connection with an armed robbery reported near Willcox Avenue, Murrells Inlet, on the evening of June 5, 2019.

Deputies say two men and a woman were in a vehicle near the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 and Willcox Avenue that forced a bicycle rider off the road. One of the men pulled a knife and demanded his money. The victim surrendered an undisclosed amount of cash. The three were apprehended at a gas station nearby.

Charged were:

Mark William Visockis, 31, of Myrtle Beach: Armed Robbery, Possession of Controlled Substance, Driving Under Suspension.

Marcus William Ortagus, 21, of Murrells Inlet: Armed Robbery, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Chelsea Lynn Watterson, 20, of Myrtle Beach: Accessory Before the Fact of a Felony.

Charges of Possession of A Stolen Vehicle are pending against all three. The vehicle used in the robbery was reported stolen in Horry County, according to the sheriff’s office.

All are being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center. Left to right in the accompanying photos are, Ortagus, Visockis, and Watterson.