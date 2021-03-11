Three cited during underage alcohol sale operation in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement is cracking down on underage alcohol sales in Georgetown.

The Georgetown Police Department recently worked with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Alcohol Regulatory Unit to conduct identification compliance checks throughout the city.

Thirty retail locations that sell alcohol were checked during the blitz.

City leaders say three violations for sale of beer or wine to a person under 21 were recorded, and three employees were charged for the violations.

The employees were cited and released on scene.

Officials say the underage sales happened at a Dollar General and Sunoco on Highmarket, and a Circle K on S. Island Road. Beer was purchased at all three locations.

If anyone had information about the unlawful sales of alcohol to underage individuals, you are asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or by calling the department’s tipline at 843-545-4400.