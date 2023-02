GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Three individuals are facing gun charges following a traffic stop in Georgetown County on Thursday.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle shortly after 4:00 p.m. in the Dunbar community.

The stop resulted in the seizure of three handguns, authorities said.

19-year-old Jakaii Pinckney, 19-year-old Jaheim Johnson, and 20-year-old Omar Sumpter were each arrested and charged with unlawful carry of a firearm.