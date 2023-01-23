GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Gullah Geechee Chamber will reveal plans for a three-month-long cultural event at a press conference Monday afternoon.

According to leaders at the Gullah Geechee Chamber, partners will put on the “Bring Harriet Home: Journey to Freedom: A Monumental Event” in the Summer of 2023.

A press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Joseph Hayne Rainey Park in Georgetown.

Officials with the Gullah Geechee Chamber Foundation, Inc and the Gullah Geechee Chamber will reveal event plans and scheduling at the press conference.

The cultural and heritage event will be a collaboration between the following Lowcountry organizations:

• Brookgreen Gardens

• City of Georgetown

• County of Georgetown

• Georgetown Business Association

• Georgetown County School District

• Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce

• Georgetown County Museum

• Georgetown County Library System

• Pawleys Island – Litchfield Beach Business Association

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as more information on the event become available.