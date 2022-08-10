Our rain chances are going up, and temperatures will be coming down. Tonight will be mainly clear, warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 70s. Tomorrow will be warm and humid with high temperatures near 90. A cold front will approach with scattered thunderstorms moving in late in the day. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue tomorrow night and Friday as the front passes through. Cooler weather will move in Friday and continue through the weekend. Highs Friday through the weekend will be mostly in the 80s. Humidity will lower on Friday, allowing night time temperatures to cool into the 60s through the weekend. Another cold front will move through on Monday with a chance for a thunderstorm. This will keep the more comfortable weather around through much of next week.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms late. Highs near 90.

Friday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.