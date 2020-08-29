Thunderstorms return in time for the weekend

Scattered thunderstorms are returning heading into the weekend. The remnants of Hurricane Laura will pass by far the north tomorrow, but it will increase the wind and bring scattered thunderstorms. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a stray shower. Tomorrow will be windy and warm with temperatures back into the low 90s. Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon, then push offshore tomorrow night. There will be more sunshine on Sunday, but still the slight chance for a shower. A warm front will move through on Monday, increasing our humidity. It will stay warm and humid next week with scattered thunderstorms and high temperatures in the 80s and low 90s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and muggy with a stray shower. Lows 75 inland, 78 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, windy, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.