PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — With the possible remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole lurking to the south, Pawleys Island residents are already experiencing tidal flooding.

Pawleys Island police posted videos on Twitter showing water across the North Causeway during Thursday morning’s high tide and flooding that occurred Wednesday morning along Myrtle Avenue.

Video: Pawleys Island Police Department

“Winds will continue to push water into the creek preventing the tide to recede,” police said Thursday morning. “Winds steady at 20 mph. We recorded gusts up to 27.”

Also Thursday morning, police asked people to “stay off the island” for the next several hours and to not drive through the water.

“Please do not drive through the salt water,” police said. “It will damage your vehicle & the wake damages property.”

Pawleys Island was hit hard when Hurricane Ian came ashore on the South Carolina coast as a Category 1 Hurricane on Sept. 30. A section of the island’s pier collapsed, and the storm surge inundated the island, impacting roadways, homes, the beach, infrastructure and more.

Nicole hit Florida’s east coast Thursday morning as a Category I hurricane and quickly weakened to a tropical storm. The storm is expected to continue to weaken before moving into the Carolinas on Friday as a tropical depression.

Several inches of rain are possible in many areas of the Grand Strand, but no major flooding is expected.