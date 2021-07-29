Tidelands Health adjusting hospital visitation policy due to rising COVID-19 cases

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Tidelands Health on Thursday announced that the hospital system will make adjustments to visitation policies amid surging COVID-19 cases in the region.

Dr. Gerald Harmon, Vice President of Medical Affairs, said “we’ve reached a point with rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in our region that we must take these additional precautions to protect our patients, team members, and community.”

The restrictions are intended to “help limit any potential spread of COVID-19 as cases and hospitalizations in the region increase dramatically, fueled by the Delta variant.”

Effective Friday at 8:00 a.m., the following guidelines in will be in place:

With certain restrictions and precautions, inpatients at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital may be accompanied by one adult patient support partner between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Additionally, one adult patient support partner may stay overnight. Pediatric patients may be accompanied by two adults.

For the safety of patients, their loved ones and our team members, patients in COVID-19 isolation may not be accompanied by a patient support partner. Exceptions may be made for end-of-life situations and other special circumstances.

Visitors are not allowed in the emergency department. Patients in the emergency department who require extra support or assistance may be accompanied by an adult patient support partner if approved by clinical staff.

Patients receiving outpatient services may be accompanied by one adult patient support partner.

Patients at Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliate of Encompass Health, may be visited by one adult patient support partner a day between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Dr. Harmon also emphasized the importance of the vaccine, noting her concern with watching “COVID-19 cases jump so much in such a short time — especially when we know there’s a vaccine that could help limit that spread.”

Vaccines will be offered to all eligible patients during routine appointments at all Tidelands Health Family Medicine offices. There are also three Tidelands Health regional vaccination sites: