Tidelands Health adjusts visitation guidelines, hours

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Tidelands Health on Monday announced new visitation guidelines and hours for all locations.
The adjustment is being made “after careful evaluation,” and COVID-19 precautions will remain in place.
The new guidelines are as follows:
- Visiting hours at all Tidelands Health hospitals have been extended from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
- Adult patients hospitalized at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital may be visited by one adult patient support partner at a time during visiting hours.
- Patients in COVID-19 isolation may not be visited by a patient support partner. Exceptions may be made for end-of-life situations and other special circumstances.
- Pediatric patients may be accompanied by two adults at a time during visiting hours.
- Patients in the emergency department may be accompanied by one adult after the patient has been screened and cleared for COVID-19.
- Patients hospitalized at Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital may be visited by one adult patient support partner per day during visiting hours.
- Patients receiving outpatient services may be accompanied by one adult.
- All patient support partners will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the door as part of Tidelands Health’s Safe in Our Care initiative. A face mask must be worn at all times on Tidelands Health property.