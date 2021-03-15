Tidelands Health adjusts visitation guidelines, hours

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Tidelands Health on Monday announced new visitation guidelines and hours for all locations.

The adjustment is being made “after careful evaluation,” and COVID-19 precautions will remain in place.

The new guidelines are as follows:

  • Visiting hours at all Tidelands Health hospitals have been extended from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
  • Adult patients hospitalized at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital may be visited by one adult patient support partner at a time during visiting hours.
  • Patients in COVID-19 isolation may not be visited by a patient support partner. Exceptions may be made for end-of-life situations and other special circumstances.
  • Pediatric patients may be accompanied by two adults at a time during visiting hours.
  • Patients in the emergency department may be accompanied by one adult after the patient has been screened and cleared for COVID-19.
  • Patients hospitalized at Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital may be visited by one adult patient support partner per day during visiting hours.
  • Patients receiving outpatient services may be accompanied by one adult.
  • All patient support partners will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the door as part of Tidelands Health’s Safe in Our Care initiative. A face mask must be worn at all times on Tidelands Health property.

