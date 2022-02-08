Tidelands Health announces new treatment procedure for people with chronic knee pain

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – A new FDA-approved treatment option is available at Tidelands Health for those suffering with chronic knee pain.

Tidelands Health’s new cooled radiofrequency treatment is minimally invasive and helps to block pain signals sent to the brain. Tidelands officials say that patients can feel improved mobility and pain relief for up to 1 year.

Pain management physician Dr. Ryan Galica said the treatment can relieve patients of their pain without the need for surgery, implants, or the consumption of opioid-based pain medications.

“It’s always preferable to help patients control their pain without the need for opioid-based pain medication,” Dr. Galica said. “My goal is to try to control people’s symptoms and prevent more invasive surgeries if possible.”

According to Tidelands, the cooled radiofrequency treatment aims to deactivate the nerves that send pain signals to the brain. A small energy current is sent through an electrode that deactivates the nerves that send those pain signals.

“We are basically short-circuiting the nerve so that it can’t send the pain signal anymore,” Dr. Galica said. “We use cold water to slow down the heating process, which allows us to cover a larger area of the nerve and achieve longer relief from the pain.”

With approval from the FDA, the treatment is confirmed to relieve osteoarthritis knee pain, in addition, the treatment can also help those who suffer from shoulder, hip, and back pain.

Officials say that the procedure is administered under local anesthesia and that patients usually experience no pain after the procedure and can return home the same day.

“It can be repeated with no harmful side effects,” Dr. Galica said. “Patients who are not surgical candidates or who want to avoid surgery can experience pain relief so they can use their knee and be more functional. It’s a great option for many people.”