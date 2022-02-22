Tidelands Health hosting blood drive amid crisis

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Tidelands Health and the Blood Connection will host a blood drive next week.

Community members are invited, and encouraged, to participate in Tidelands Health’s blood drive happening on February 28.

The drive will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It comes as the blood supplies reach a shortage in donations both locally and nationwide.

Donors will receive a $20 eGift card.

Interested donors must be at least 17 years old, though 16-year-olds can donate with parent permission. Donors must also weigh at least 110 pounds, present a photo ID or blood donor ID.

Those who are feeling sick or are on an antibiotic for an active infection should donate at another time.

The drive will take place at Tidelands HealthPoint Center for Health and Fitness, 12965 Ocean Highway.

To make an appointment, go to thebloodconnection.org/tidelands.