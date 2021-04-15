Tidelands Health hosting vaccination clinics in Georgetown and Myrtle Beach

In this file photo, a nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

GEORGETOWN AND MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Tidelands Health will continue hosting more walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics for eligible South Carolina residents.

GEORGETOWN

There will be a clinic in Georgetown Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for residents.

The clinic will be at the Howard Gymnasium in Georgetown located at 1610 Hawkins St.

MYRTLE BEACH

Tidelands Health will be hosting a second vaccination clinic in Myrtle Beach.

The clinic will go from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Tidelands Health Medical Park in Myrtle Beach.

Both clinics will be for those 16-years-old and older. Officials will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.