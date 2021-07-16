Tidelands Health implementing COVID-19 vaccine mandate for workforce

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Tidelands Health is rolling out a new COVID-19 vaccination requirement for its workforce and volunteers.

The vaccination mandate is part of the health system’s “Safe in our Care” commitment and requires all employees, employed providers, volunteers, learners, and contractors receive the vaccine to protect patients, team members, and the community.

Tideland’s Health is the second-largest health system in South Carolina to mandate the vaccine for staff, following the Medical University of South Carolina’s lead earlier this year.

“Moving to a fully vaccinated workforce is another example of what we’ve seen throughout this pandemic — health care professionals doing what is right for the community,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer for Tidelands Health. “I’m incredibly proud of the more than 2,500 members of Team Tidelands for their steadfast dedication to the well-being of our patients and region.”

Team members have until September 7th to comply with the new mandate.

They say an attestation and declination process has been established for individuals who cannot receive the vaccine for medical or religious reasons. Individuals who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 may also choose to decline the vaccine.

Those who do not comply or submit an exemption form by the September 7th deadline will be terminated.