Tidelands Health receives $50K grant to help uninsured and underinsured residents access health care

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A grant will help uninsured and underinsured Georgetown County residents get access to essential health care.

Tidelands Health announced on Thursday its Community Care Network has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Leon Levine Foundation to increase enrollment in the healthcare provider’s care-coordination program.

“This generous grant from The Leon Levine Foundation will directly help members of our community gain access to the medical care they need to live better lives through better health,” said Kelly Kaminski, senior director of community health resources at Tidelands Health.

Kaminski said health partners will use the grant to enroll more residents in both Georgetown and Horry Counties “who can benefit from the care coordination and improved access to health care that our network of community partners can provide.”

Tidelands Health, in partnership with AccessHealth SC and The Duke Endowment, created Tidelands Community Care Network to break down barriers to medical care for uninsured and underinsured adults.

“We are impressed by Tidelands Community Care Network and its highly effective, comprehensive community of support which provides positive outcomes for the region,” said Tom Lawrence, president of The Leon Levine Foundation. “We are proud to help fund an organization so closely aligned with our mission of providing access to high-quality health care for those who may otherwise have no alternative for essential services.”

Tidelands Community Care Network has served more than 5,600 patients since its inception by connecting them with primary care, specialty care, affordable medication, behavioral health care, dental care and care of chronic conditions such as diabetes.