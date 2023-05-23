GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Tidelands Health on Tuesday announced a grant that will help provide medical care to under and uninsured patients in the Lowcountry.

The Leon Levine Foundation gave the $50,000 grant to the Tidelands Community Care Network, which was created “to break down barriers to medical care for uninsured and underinsured adults.”

Tidelands Community Care Network has over 50 partner agencies and organizations with which it works to “foster partnership and increase cross-sector collaboration,” resulting in “stronger links within the community that lead to integrated care and better health outcomes.”

The network has already helped over 7,850 people access affordable healthcare, and the grant is expected to increase that number.

Kelly Kaminski, senior director of community health resources at Tidelands, said that the grant will “directly help uninsured and underinsured residents in our region gain access to the health care they need.”