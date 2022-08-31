MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Tidelands Health and MUSC will host their annual In the Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in October after holding it virtually for two years.

According to Tidelands Health, the In the Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk will return in-person to Murrells Inlet on October 1.

Tidelands held the event virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

The In the Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Walk celebrates survivors and raises money for the Tidelands Health Foundation Break Care Fund.

The Tidelands Health Foundation Breast Care Fund helps provide mammograms and other vital breast health services to those in need.

“We – along with many of our long-time participants – are eager and excited to get back in person for the In the Pink walk this year,” said Jessica Sasser, executive director of the Tidelands Health Foundation.

Photo: Tidelands Health

Photo: Tidelands Health

Photo: Tidelands Health

“The spirit and camaraderie that emerges when we gather for this wonderful cause is energizing and heartwarming.”

Music and vendors will celebrate the cause starting at 8:30 at the Tidelands Health Cancer Care Network. The walk will kick off at 10 a.m.

“Our participants, sponsors and community have provided ongoing support of In the Pink so people in need will have the breast care resources they need,” Sasser said. “We thank everyone for such tremendous support of this event through the years and look forward to gathering in person Oct. 1.”

Register for the walk at tidelandshealth.org. Participants will receive an event tee shirt that they are encouraged to wear during the event.