Top candidates for Georgetown County Administrator announced

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County Council has announced its top three finalists for the position of County Administrator.

  • Ray Funnye, Georgetown County Director of Public Services
  • David Garner, Abbeville County Director
  • Brian Tucker, Georgetown County Director of Economic Development

A meet and greet event will take place on Wednesday, October 16th from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Howard Center on Hawkins Street to allow the public to meet the candidates and hear a brief presentation from each.

