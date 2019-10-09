Top candidates for Georgetown County Administrator announced

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County Council has announced its top three finalists for the position of County Administrator.
- Ray Funnye, Georgetown County Director of Public Services
- David Garner, Abbeville County Director
- Brian Tucker, Georgetown County Director of Economic Development
A meet and greet event will take place on Wednesday, October 16th from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Howard Center on Hawkins Street to allow the public to meet the candidates and hear a brief presentation from each.