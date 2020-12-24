Tornado Watch issued for Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties until 10PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties until 10:00 p.m.

Thunderstorms and windy conditions will increase as a cold front moves across the region on Thursday.

“Conditions are favorable for a spin up to occur this evening. A tornado risk is still present for the remainder of the area as well, while the main threat for tornadoes remains further north,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson.

