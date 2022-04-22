GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – An Olympian returned home to Georgetown on Friday to talk about the importance of children getting involved in sports at an early age.

Anthuan Maybank won an Olympic gold medal during the 1996 Games in the 4 by 4 hundred meter relay.

Leaders in Georgetown County decided to name a track facility after him.

Maybank said he is grateful for their support.

“I was extremely humbled and overwhelmed. First, just having a road named after me, I was excited and happy. But having a sports facility named after me is amazing because not only is it helping me, but it also inspires other kids who want to do anything dealing with sports realize themselves, if they see me come from the same place, they can actually accomplish the same goals with a little bit of hard work and focus.

Maybank now lives in Delaware but said he tried to make it back to the Lowcountry as often as possible.