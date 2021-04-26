Crash involving tractor-trailer closes northbound lanes on Highway 17 bridge in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A collision involving a tractor-trailer has closed the US 17 bridge over the Black and Pee Dee Rivers in Georgetown.

Division Chief Mark Nugent with Midway Fire Rescue told News 2 a tractor-trailer collided with a vehicle on the bridge, which is blocking northbound lanes.

The cab of the tractor-trailer is partially hanging over the edge of the bridge. Officials say the driver was able to get out of the cab without injury.

A motorist in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say the tractor-trailer is leaking fluid, but it has been contained.

Midway Fire Rescue

