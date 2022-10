GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A tractor-trailer overturned near Andrews in Georgetown County Monday morning.

According to Georgetown County fire officials, crews responded to Saints Delight Road in the area of Dawhoo Lake Road shortly after 6 a.m.

Credit: Georgetown County Fire & EMS

Officials said Saints Delights Road is closed between Walker Road and Windum Drive while crews work to upright the truck. The truck was still on its side as of 9:00 a.m.

No injuries were reported.