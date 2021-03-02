Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Georgetown County

Marquett Drayton (Provided by Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies seized five pounds of marijuana and nearly $20,000 in cash following a traffic stop in Georgetown County.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a Dodge truck on Gibson Street just before 5:00 p.m. on Monday after observing the driver not wearing a seat belt.

The deputy said they could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle, and the driver, later identified as 34-year-old Marquett Drayton, stated he had smoked earlier.

The agency reported that after a second deputy arrived at the scene, Drayton grabbed a backpack and a postal shipping box from the vehicle and ran.

Deputies apprehended the man after a short foot chase as he attempted to climb a chain-link fence.

They were able to recover the backpack and box which contained 5 pounds 8 ounces of suspected marijuana and recovered $19,814 in cash.

Drayton was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and resisting arrest. He is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

