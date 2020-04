PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WCBD) – A tree fell on a house and a boat in Pawleys Island as severe storms moved through the area Monday morning.

According to Mark Nugent, with Midway Fire Rescue, it happened in the 400 block of Country Club Drive and no injuries were reported.

“We’ve had power outages and debris before, but nothing quite this magnitude,” said the homeowner. “Hopefully it’ll be the first and last.”