Triple-digit heat to end the weekend

High pressure will build in for this weekend, limiting rain chances and bringing more sunshine. This is also going to heat us up.

Heat and humidity will have some spots feeling like the upper 90s pushing towards triple digits this weekend. This warm and dry weather will continue into tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 at the coast and low to mid-90s inland.

High pressure will move away Monday, and a cold front will approach next week. This will bring back rain chances and drop our temperatures back into the 80s.

Sunday: mostly sunny, isolated t-storm. Highs 92-94 inland, 88-90 beaches.