GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday night just outside Pawley’s Island.

According to LCpl. Lena Butler with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash was reported around 10:15 p.m. along SC-707 near Old Kings Highway.

A 2017 Buick sedan was headed east on Old Kings Highway when the driver failed to yield right of way and collided with a 2013 Lexus SUV.

The driver of the Buick was the sole occupant, and later died of their injuries sustained in the crash after being transported to an area hospital.

Two passengers of the Lexus were transported to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The identity of the deceased driver is due to be released by the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office when appropriate.

SCHP is investigating.