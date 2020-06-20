Troopers charge man in hit-and-run on US 701 that killed a motorcyclist

GEORGETOWN CO, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged in the recent hit-and-run crash on US 701 that killed a motorcyclist.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has charged Earl Fred Walker, 52, of Charleston, with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee.

A pickup hauling a trailer was heading south on US 701 near SC 51 on Wednesday when the trailer became detached and collided with a motorcycle going north, according to the SCHP.

The driver left the scene, troopers said. The SCHP released videos on Wednesday of the suspect and the pickup with the trailer attached.

Walker arrested on Friday in connection with the crash. He remains in the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

No further details are available. Count on News13 for updates.