GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed early Saturday morning after a truck overturned in Georgetown County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on County Line Road near Dorian Road around 3:30 a.m.

SCHP says a 2000 Chevy truck was traveling south on County Line Road when the driver veered off the road and overturned.

The driver was found dead at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.