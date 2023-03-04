GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday afternoon outside Georgetown.

According to the SC Highway Patrol, a 2003 Toyota Camry was traveling south on SC 51 when the driver veered across the center line and struck an oncoming Ford pickup traveling north.

Reports say the crash occurred at 5:35 p.m. on SC 51, just three miles north of Georgetown.

The driver of the Toyota Camry died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford pickup was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Both drivers were the only occupants of each vehicle.