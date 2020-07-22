Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic as the tropics become more active

Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, satellite data has indicated that winds have strengthened to 45 m.p.h. sustained. The forecast track takes the storms towards the Lesser Antilles by the weekend and could strengthen a bit as well. The storm will encounter some dry air and wind shear as we approach the beginning of next week.

Elsewhere, we have a system in the Gulf of Mexico that now has a 50% chance for tropical development over the next 5 days. This system looks to head towards the Texas coast by the weekend bringing heavy rain and gusty wind.

This disturbance is expected to move over the central Gulf today, and reach the northwestern Gulf on Thursday and Friday. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system later today, if necessary.

Beyond that, there is some indication that heading into August we will start to see more tropical waves develop.

LATEST HEADLINES: