Tropical Storm Isaias clears out, nice week ahead

Tropical Storm Isaias is moving into our region already bringing with it some heavy rain gusty wind. We are under a Tornado Watch until 2am along the coast as we see the potential for isolated tornadoes. Damage to tree limbs and power lines will also be possible as tropical storm force winds move through the region. Flooding will also be a concern in flood prone regions as we see heavy rain and storm surge this evening.

Later tonight after midnight the storm will start to quickly race north away from our region leaving some much calmer conditions to start your Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon looks to be sunny and mild with highs in the mid to upper 80s along the coast and low 90s inland. Wednesday we see the heat crank back up across the region along with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

This weekend we continue to see more heat and humidity along with afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight, Tropical Stom Isaias moving across our area.

Tomorrow, warm and sunny, calm. Highs inland 90, 86 at the beaches