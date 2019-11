PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people are facing charges following an apparent drive by shooting on Dunning Road in Pawleys Island.

Jared Collister, 20, faces charges of Felony Obstruction of Justice and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

A second suspect, a juvenile, has not been identified because of his age.

Investigators say the minor faces four counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling.

The investigation is still ongoing.