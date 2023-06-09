GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) arrested two men Friday after they allegedly robbed a Murrells Inlet liquor store.

According to GCSO, the incident happened at Hotshot Liquor on Mink Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The clerk told deputies that one man approached the counter to distract him while another man stole three bottles of liquor. The clerk also said he saw a black pistol in one of the men’s waistbands.

The men fled in a Chevy Impala.

Deputies canvassed the area and arrested Tavion Ruff (19) and Dandre Boyd (21) on charges of armed robbery.