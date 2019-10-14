Two arrested for attempted murder in Georgetown, police searching for third suspect

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown Police Departement has arrested two suspects for attempted murder in connection to an incident that took place on October first.

Franklin Lavern McCants Jr. and Raekwon Shaheed Grant have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to an incident that took place on Butts Street and Alex Alford Drive.

McCants is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, breach of peace, and possession of firearms. According to booking records, his bond has been set at $33,000.

Grant also faces possession with intent to distribute cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm, breach of peace, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and parole violation, according to booking records.

Police are still looking for Haussen Moultrie in connection to the case, you can see his picture here.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or 911.