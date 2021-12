GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) on Friday announced the arrest of two men in connection to a December 8 break-in, assault, and robbery.

According to GPD, the men are accused of breaking into a home and beating a victim with a metal pipe, then stealing money from the home.

The victim suffered from a broken arm “and severe lacerations to the head.”

Both men are being charged with armed robbery, assault and battery (first degree), and burglary (first degree).